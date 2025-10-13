Politics @HomeWithHolmes - Grant Prior for Mayor (Calgary City)

Grant Prior, an earnest father, worker, and Calgarian, steps up with Madison, MayCee, and Mike Holmes to discourse his efforts and policies as a running mayoral candidate. Grant came off the Rigs as a Directional Driller, where he does regular research on shift to recover solutions for his local city. He blurs boundaries by accounting for nuance and emphasizes a road back to the local working hands of Calgarians in his morals and policies.

The Sprawl Election Debates -

https://www.sprawlcalgary.com/calgary-election-forums-2025

Find your ward here to look into your preferred candidate, and discern your ability to volunteer or donate :))

For more information about Grant Prior and how to get involved, visit his website here.

Visit the ABC party.

