Politics @HomeWithHolmes - Erin Averbukh (Calgary Ward 14)

Madison and MayCee Holmes ask Erin Averbukh, another Councilor candidate in the girls' own Ward 14, to join them for a discussion on common ground to better understand why their neighbours consider Erin and her values "Less Politics, More Community, Better Management" while inciting her family moto "Try Harder to Be Better."

Despite their official endorsement and vote going to their own Keener Hachey for Ward 14 councilor, the Holmes sisters and Erin demonstrate an honest pursuit of dialogue for good ideas and shared values.

Municipal politics require your input just as much as provincial! Find your ward here to look into your preferred candidate, and discern your ability to volunteer or donate. For more information about Erin Averbukh, visit her website here.

To read about the girls' vote, find Keener Hachey's website here.

~Know a Candidate you want us to interview? Email us at Connect@at-home-with-holmes.com~

