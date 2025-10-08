Politics @HomeWithHolmes - Cathy Jacobs for Ward 1 (A Better Calgary Party)

Cathy Jacobs joins Madison and MayCee Holmes on Politics @HomeWithHolmes and bestows her story as an authentic Calgarian now running for Calgary City Councilor in Ward 1. She explores her political journey by recognizing the guiding principles of her faith to trust the flow and the openness to others and new knowledge as she meets each new challenge; just in politics as it is in her local business at Angel’s cafe.

Municipal politics is no less important than Provincial! Find your ward here to look into your preferred candidate, and discern your ability to volunteer or donate :))

For more information about Cathy Jacobs and how to get involved, visit her website here.

Visit the ABC party.

