Mahmoud Mourra joins Madison and MayCee in this segment of Politics @HomeWithHolmes and shares how he bestows his earned wisdoms of family, responsibility, labor, safety, and community in all aspects of his life, including now as he runs for Calgary City Councilor in Ward 10. Mahmoud expounds his priority to learn from and build bridges across all demographics, to further embetter himself and who he is as a father, Calgarian, Lebanese, Muslim, and Canadian.

Municipal politics is no less important than Provincial politics so find your ward here to look into your preferred candidate, and discern your ability to volunteer or donate.

For more information about Mahmoud Mourra and how to get involved, visit his website!

Office: Unit 105, 2635 37 Ave NE

Email: mahmoud@mahmoudmourra.ca

