Dr. Joanny Liu joins Madison and MayCee for this segment of Politics @HomeWithHolmes and journeys through her educational history in the public school system, engineering, and Chinese medicine, to lead into her pursuits of running for Calgary's Board of Education in Wards 3 and 4. She recounts stories from everyday Calgarian parents, immigrants, siblings, and teachers during her door-knocking experiences of how effective the Public School system has been and ought to be for the vital basic skills of math, reading, and writing by Grade 6.

