Mr. and Mrs. Sweet are 96 and 94 respectively. Mrs. Sweet said, “I'll never forget this hike through the Golden Path Larch Trees and not because it's beautiful, although it is, but because that was the last time I had a period!”

After greeting my clan cordially one afternoon, Mr. Sweet spoke with his routine tremor hand, “we’re celebrating our Anniversary this weekend, although we like it quiet the family insisted we get together!” He spoke through his teeth which adds a lisp to his speech; he always appeared smiling thus, adding charm to his age. Mrs. Sweet approached with her vivacious eyes and stirred one hand round her hip and the other upon the head of a chair, “perhaps because of the year dear?”

As my mother's daughter it may be my prerogative to dub her a Meddling Meister for her proceeding question, lo verily she's just a reliable communicator whom even a stranger deems trustworthy for her relatability.

“How many years are you celebrating?” Noelle inquired.

Mrs. Sweet answered with coy cheeks and a lower of the chin, “75”.

This is where I ask my readers, have you known anyone who reached a Platinum Wedding Anniversary?

For men and women alike the average age of marriage in modernity is seeping into the triple decades; being married 70+ years is becoming myth.

Naturally, I relished their achievement and asked after their secret!

“What do you feel are the best ingredients for a long marriage Mrs. Sweet?”

Of course giggling before answering, she regarded me before folding a blanket over the chair. “Well, number one I would say, although there really is no order. . .is to have a good sense of humor!”

Bless! Love really is meant to be inviolable rather than anatomized, isn't it?

I once wore a shirt that wrote, “Love isn't complicated, People are.”

Now at the time I believed the inverse was true, because as a young lady, I thought I knew people inside and out. I predicted the actions of all my teenage peers and therefore thought people were ascertainable. Au contraire, I held the notion that love was merely infatuation and sexualization; albeit my being spurned the notion.

~ Hindsight: The Shirt was Right ~

Mrs. Sweet unveiled the secret that love is easy, because it is natural. It isn't meant to be analyzed in the same way that a joke isn't; it is intuitive, and that's why a sense of humor aligns well with a hallowed relationship of 75 years.

After releasing her laughter she humbly nodded and continued, “also having the marriage under God of course, that is an important one.”

As someone who identifies under no religion (although has been labeled many), I find her advice laudable. God, Master of the Universe, is the blood of life. Marriage, as I've come to believe it, is the promise to concord with that blood.

When I turned 23 on December 13th 2025, for my birthday mom asked me “what do you want?”

Struggling terribly to ask for anything in my life, I of course took the question generally and suddenly thought, “I want you to marry me.”

. . . Not marry my mother but have my mother marry me to my chosen Beau. . . in case that wasn't clear.

That took her churning! Myself included because till that point I never seriously considered getting married. I wasn't religious (meaning dogmatic, I am emphatically faithful), till about two years prior I hadn't even thought myself worthy of loving let alone marrying, and weddings are expensive and I'm not particularly materialistic so why waste my family's money on a wedding when we could just travel somewhere together? As in many of the prodigious conversations with my mother, in the car on an errand she asked, “you really want to get married? Not that I'm unwilling of course I'd marry you I just. . .”

“I know” I responded.

My mom grew up “Religious”, Pentecostal. Marriage was a doctrine rather than a promise, and frequently a solution for couples who defiled the “no sex before marriage” rule and got pregnant (not to address the application of the rule itself for that would be an exposition unto itself). I recently watched ‘Mona Lisa Smile’ with the girls and it exposes a very real culture vulture that my great grandparents and grandparents grew up with. The women in this movie were essentially in a finishing school, preparing them for the ideal life as their husband's trad wife.

I could elaborate, and perhaps one day, but for the meantime: I refer you to Megha Lillywhite’s Substack Classical Ideals or the book “Girl Everlasting” where she specifically addresses this tenet.

Because my mom grew up with these notions and as an adult unlearned them, she hadn't refurbished her ideas around marriage and it's value hence.

Well Mom, neither had I.

We spent the car ride mapping why marriage held validity and not because of the Jorden Peterson justification “it’s for children” because children are only a chapter amidst a whole married life; so I firmly believed marriage was more than a carriage for children rearing. I pondered with her while looking out the window at the Calgary streets, “Initially I thought ‘why marry? He knows I love him, and my actions show I’m devoted. Does a public promise matter?’”

Mom waved her hand over the wheel, “right?”

I look at her and continue, “Then I considered how I committed to him in the first place: I committed to myself. I promised myself to allow him inside my mind, promised to negotiate through the aches and pains because he was worth the work… so sure he knows this, but my family doesn't. I mean you do mom but that’s because I’ve told you on a myriad of occasions with all seriousness so that if you didn’t believe me you would be in denial!”

“True” she admits before turning onto an exit ramp.

“The world, God, the broader universe is unaware of my intentions. If I wasn't related to the rest of the world a private promise would be perfect. Alas, I'm not unrelated to the world. My actions are just as important as my intentions so I need to commit that to my family, as much as I have with him and myself. How else do we hold one another accountable?”

“That makes sense” mom concluded.

Mrs. Sweet is a 94 year old woman who does stairs faster than many “Golden Year-ed” people I know today. Upon an earlier afternoon I asked the secret to her longevity.

Her eyes widened with clarity and she again stirred her hand onto her hip, “well we don't stop moving. We only put our cycles away about 10 years ago, and we walk every afternoon!” Only after this did she again say, “and we trust God of course.”

Mr. and Mrs. Sweet are the most pragmatic religious couple I've ever been honoured to meet. They are the kind of people who recognize - God gave them a brain for it to be used, and wait not on his beckoning call because God beckoned for us when we were born.

Because of this, and the long car dialogue with my Ma, when this 5’2” crystal-eyed vintage woman gave the Platinum Marriage plaudits to God. . . it made sense to me.

~Madison

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