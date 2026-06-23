Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

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Sasha
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Oh how I luv to read your writings. This one really touched me. I applaud this beautiful long marriage of Mr & Mrs Sweet.

“with all humility and gentleness, with patience, showing tolerance for one another in love” Ephesians 4:2

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