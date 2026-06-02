Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Old Dog New Tricks- Lower Body Day 1

A recording from @HomeWithHolmes's live video
@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
Jun 02, 2026

Thank you to everyone who tuned into Mike’s live video. Join us for the next live video in the app!

Get more from @HomeWithHolmes in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 @HomeWithHolmes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture