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Old Dog New Tricks Day 14 - family workout!
A recording from @HomeWithHolmes's live video
Jun 22, 2026
@HomeWithHolmes
Discerning all people, places, and propositions in pursuit of our better potential.Discerning all people, places, and propositions in pursuit of our better potential.
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