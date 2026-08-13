It’s here, after contriving this idea 5 years ago it finally came to fruition ~

The core tenet behind this endeavour is as follows:

I’m 23 years old, I listen to podcasts and read books from University Professors and former Colonels and Economic Experts and Historians (and I understand…most of it), I’m involved politically and have been invited to speak on numerous stages on behalf of the youth. From the audience’s perspective, I’ve become a laudable individual.

“I admire your dedication Madison!”

“I wish I could do what you do!”

“What a mature young lady.”

Every laudation granted me however, recalls to me this poetry.

This anthology is the annums of emotional negotiation that conceived my contemporary identity. Identity is the precipice of concerns for teenagers and when they regard others they either fail to put into context, or were not given the context, that even their seniors are negotiation their identities hence.

Secondly someone said this to me, “My daughter would love you -

…she’d never guess you were an Alberta Separatist.”

The aforementioned daughter is a self-identified lesbian Pride Flag enthusiast.

Sound like the sort I associate with?

That’s the kicker, I do.

I have a whole array of opinions that those dearest to me are privy to but my core belief is that people are not walking ideologies.

This poetry anthology is proof that I was once just like them. It’s for the parents that have kids they wish were more like me. It’s for the kids that would disagree with my “politics” but love me for all the other experiences and passions I deal with quotidianly. I have active friends who avoid politics but this poetry anthology is why they stay friends with me.

I’m not me without this poetry.

So please if you know a youth and find yourself thinking “how do I reach them?” Surprise them with a copy. Nothing transforms relationships like poetry they can relate to, from someone that on paper is “against everything” they "stand for.”

Happy Reading ~~

Poem Anthology

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