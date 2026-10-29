Is Alberta Sovereign? The Next Generation At Home With Holmes - Jeremiah & Parker

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1Is Alberta Sovereign? The Next Generation At Home With Holmes - Jeremiah & Parker@HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyOct 29, 20261ShareTranscriptDonate a MatchaYoung Adult Poetry BookSponsors:Bow Valley Credit Union - bowvalleycu.comCabin on The Coulee - cotc.caCabin on the Coulee’s SubstackCabin on the Coulee Farm's substack - join to keep up to date with us!By Cabin on the Coulee FarmNoelle (Mamma Holmes) for Real Estate - nholmes@pulsecalgary.comAlberta JerseyOur Patreon Resources - https://www.patreon.com/cw/AtHomeWithHolmes_MikeMadisonMayCeeShareSubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacks@HomeWithHolmesDiscerning all people, places, and propositions in pursuit of our better potential.Discerning all people, places, and propositions in pursuit of our better potential.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episode@HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyRecent EpisodesWhat’s Next Alberta? Chris Scott At Home With Holmes8 hrs ago • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyAlberta Referendum with Ben Trudeau At Home With HolmesOct 21 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyKeith Wilson At Home With Holmes - Alberta Independence for the Next GenerationOct 13 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyAlberta Constitution & System (Family Fireside Chat) | Part 4Oct 1 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyThe Reality of Alberta's Indigenous & Independence | Leighton GreyOct 1 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamily and Leighton B. U. Grey KCYoung Men | Politics & Alberta Independence Sep 25 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyAlberta Canvasser Testimony - Paul ChauvetSep 23 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamily