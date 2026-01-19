Is Alberta Pension and Police Possible? - The Value of Freedom (part 2)

Is Alberta Independence a reasonable goal for the average Albertan? What would the new nation have to take over from the federal government? Can we afford it? MayCee, Mike, and Madison Holmes address each question while reading the fiscal report and plan developed by Independence advocate group The Alberta Prosperity Project.
We cover the Canadian Pension Plan and a transition into an Alberta Pension Plan, and the cost of taking over the RCMP to implement a new national Alberta Police Force.
Resources:
The Value of Freedom document - https://albertaprosperityproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Value_of_Freedom-DraftFiscal-Plan-10July2025.pdf
Alberta Prosperity Project Website: https://albertaprosperityproject.com/
Shaun Newman podcast with Martin Armstrong and Brett Oland:
Rumble -
https://rumble.com/v72j5v4-962-martin-armstrong-and-brett-oland.html
Spotify -
Alberta Next Panels: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhJTV71aKJ7nuD1j0mXmTlOv3aeLaG9MF&si=odpepi--disJJki8