Hello everyone! :)

We are thrilled to invite you to another family gathering this Saturday, August 2nd, from 6 to 8 pm MST, where we'll dive into Chapter 11: “Romanticism and the Industrial Revolution” from Iain McGilchrist’s ‘The Master and His Emissary.’ If you decide to join the conversation via Zoom, reading the chapter in advance is not a prerequisite. These discussions are designed to uplift the spirit and foster group dialogue for those eager to broaden their understanding of the world. A kind of nod to Benjamin Franklin's Junto club, aimed at nurturing philosopher kings. :) If you're interested in joining the discussion or simply listening, please email us at connect@at-home-with-holmes.com, and we'll send you a Zoom link. Please note that these sessions are recorded and shared on our platforms, but you're welcome to keep your camera off if you prefer. We look forward to seeing you there!

Much love,

The Holmes Clan :)

Share