Independence Debate (Women's Edition) - Judy & Angela

Sponsors:
Cabin on The Coulee - cotc.ca
Noelle (Mamma Holmes) for Real Estate - nholmes@pulsecalgary.com
RIMAN Product - https://4036263002.riman.com
Links:
~Angela's TPA (Alberta Women's Independence Network) - https://abwomensindependencenetwork.com
~Lt. Col. David Redman Document "A Vision for Canada" - https://frontiercentre.org/wp-content/uploads/FC-PS243-E_Canada2024_MR1524_F1-1.pdf
~"The Value of Freedom" Series - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdu8y2WAEHWOWqSH5Km-tDnf7IKMGaeIo&si=j66kLmXlwPWIvl3M
~Alberta Transition Council - https://albertatransitioncouncil.com/