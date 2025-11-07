Holmes²: Why Governments Will Never Spend Responsibly

You can watch our episodes as they are released, by visiting Holmes Squared on the Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/holmes-squared/

Resources Alluded to in this segment:

Videos:

Politics @HomeWithHolmes - Keener Hachey for Ward 14 (A Better Calgary Party) @HomeWithHolmes · Jul 3 Keener Hachey joins Madison and MayCee in this segment of Politics @HomeWithHolmes and shares his chief tenets in running for Calgary City Councilor in Ward 14; a generous emphasis on spending Calgarian's taxes frugally! Keener expounds why he chose to run affiliated with the A Better Calgary Party rather than as an independent. Read full story

Politics @HomeWithHolmes - (Short) @HomeWithHolmes · Jul 15 Keener Hachey joins Madison and MayCee for a short exposure! At minimum, 7 of Calgary's City Councilors exercised a negligence in the formal Notice of Motion for a Climate Emergency in our city! Read full story

Politics @HomeWithHolmes - Mahmoud Mourra for Ward 10 (Calgary City Council) @HomeWithHolmes · Aug 10 Mahmoud Mourra joins Madison and MayCee in this segment of Politics @HomeWithHolmes and shares how he bestows his earned wisdoms of family, responsibility, labor, safety, and community in all aspects of his life, including now as he runs for Calgary City Councilor in Ward 10. Mahmoud expounds his priority to learn from and build bridges across all demog… Read full story

Politics @HomeWithHolmes - Dr. Joanny Liu for CBE Trustee (Ward3&4) @HomeWithHolmes · Aug 12 Dr. Joanny Liu joins Madison and MayCee for this segment of Politics @HomeWithHolmes and journeys through her educational history in the public school system, engineering, and Chinese medicine, to lead into her pursuits of running for Calgary's Board of Education in Wards 3 and 4. She recounts stories from everyday Calgarian parents, immigrants, sibling… Read full story

Politics @HomeWithHolmes - Dar Zuch for CBE Trustee (Wards 12&14) @HomeWithHolmes · Jul 3 Dar Zuch joins Madison and MayCee for this segment of Politics @HomeWithHolmes and shares his convictions to improve Calgary's Public Education system by running for Calgary's Board of Education in Wards 12 & 14. As a father, Dar expounds his tenets that reallocating funds back into the classroom by lowering red tape would impact these public institutio… Read full story

Health Ranger Report: AI data centers to consume HUGE water and power resources... https://rumble.com/v6wzhro-ai-data-centers-to-consume-huge-water-and-power-resources....html

Writings, books, poetry, etc:



“First They Came” (1946) poem by Martin Niemöller

“Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters”, a 2020 book by Abigail Shrier

Enjoy!

Share