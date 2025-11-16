Holmes²: Stepping Back: the Value of Taking Time Off

You can watch our episodes as they are released, by visiting Holmes Squared on the Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/holmes-squared/
Resources Alluded to in this segment:
Channels:
Megha Lillywhite’s Substack: https://substack.com/@meghalillywhite
Ben Davidson Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Suspicious0bservers
Alberta Next Panels: https://www.youtube.com/@ABDanielleSmith/streams
Books:
Benjamin Franklin’s Autobiography: http://www.communicationcache.com/uploads/1/0/8/8/10887248/benjamin_franklin_-_autobiography_of_benjamin_franklin.pdf
“Girl Everlasting: On Romance, Love & Virtue” by Megha Lillywhite: https://www.amazon.com/Girl-Everlasting-Romance-Love-Virtue/dp/B0FH4MLGN2
“From PMS to Menopause: Female Hormones in Context” by Raymond Peat PhD: https://ia902909.us.archive.org/34/items/FROMPMSToMENOPAUSE/FROM%20PMS%20to%20MENOPAUSE.pdf
Videos:
Youth Debate AGM 2024-
