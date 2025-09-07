Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 21

Hello everyone! Join the Holmes sisters for part 2 of “How Your Own Brain Fools You,” where the girls share some of their connecting insights to Platos socratic dialogues and Iain McgilChrist’s hemisphere theories.
Resources Alluded to in this segment:
Videos:
Films:
Good Will Hunting (1997) by Gus Van Sant
PDFs, Webites etc:
Euthyphro Dialogue Translation: https://philosophyintrocourse.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/plato-euthyphro.pdf%5C
The porcupine syllogism example: https://stias.ac.za/fellows/projects/the-porcupine-is-a-monkey/
If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/holmes-squared/
Enjoy!