Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 21

Hello everyone! Join the Holmes sisters for part 2 of “How Your Own Brain Fools You,” where the girls share some of their connecting insights to Platos socratic dialogues and Iain McgilChrist’s hemisphere theories.

Resources Alluded to in this segment:



Videos:

@HomeWithHolmes Presents @HomeWithHolmes · December 27, 2024 “Science cannot solve the ultimate mystery of nature. And that is because, in the last analysis, we ourselves are part of nature and therefore part of the mystery that we are trying to solve. Music and art are, to an extent, also attempts to solve or at least to express the mystery. But to my mind the more we progress with either the more we are brought… Read full story

Films:

Good Will Hunting (1997) by Gus Van Sant

PDFs, Webites etc:

Euthyphro Dialogue Translation: https://philosophyintrocourse.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/plato-euthyphro.pdf%5C

The porcupine syllogism example: https://stias.ac.za/fellows/projects/the-porcupine-is-a-monkey/

If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/holmes-squared/

Enjoy!

Share