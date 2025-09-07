Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 20

Hello everyone! Join Madison and MayCee in this segment, which was supposed to be titled ‘Yes and No: How Your Own Brain Fools you', but I’m guessing modern AI doesn’t know how to discern all things, haha. In this segment, the sisters delve into several core topics, emphasizing the importance of ‘humility’ and ‘authenticity.’ They discuss the obstacles we encounter when our left hemisphere attempts to substitute what it sees as inauthentic or ‘overly familiar’ with something new or ‘original,’ rather than rejuvenating ourselves and acknowledging what has always been before us, if we would only reach beyond. These episodes have been re-published quite late to their original release date, so we have already conducted our chapter 11 book discussion on the ‘Master and his Emissary.’ However, for those eager and interested to learn more, we will be hosting a discussion on chapter 12: "The Modern and Post-Modern Worlds,” which will be set to take place on September 13th, from 6-8pm MST. To participate, email us at connect@at-home-with-holmes.com

If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/holmes-squared/

Enjoy!

