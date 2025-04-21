Hello everyone! Join us for another episode of Holmes² (Holmes Squared) on Iron Wire Daily! In this episode, Maddy and I discuss the concept of Alberta becoming the 51st state, but, as always, we strive to tie it into a larger context. The questions we thought best to explore were:

“What is Alberta trying to separate from?

“Should all of Canada contemplate separation too?”

and “What is Canadas identity?”

Motivated by

’s insightful article highlighting Canada's involvement as a tool for these deep state agendas, we tried to paint a picture as to how Canada, alongside the rest of the Western world, is permeated by various ‘think tanks’ that act as parasites to all concepts of human prosperity. As residents of Alberta and Canada, we need to acknowledge the injustices imposed upon us and have the courage to pursue informed changed. We possess the ability to set an example for ourselves, fellow Canadians, our global neighbours, and all humanity.

Enjoy!

~ MayCee Holmes

