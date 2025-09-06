Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 19

The Hegemonic Manipulation of Global Affairs
Sep 06, 2025
Hello everyone! In this segment, the Holmes sisters persist in their examination of Iran's historical struggle for sovereignty, linking it to the various manipulations in the Middle East, ranging from Afghanistan to Syria. They emphasize the West's inclination to 'fund both sides' in order to maintain its military-industrial complex, driven by clear financial motivations. It’s a form of win-win, just win-win division instead of cooperation.

Resources Alluded to in this Segment:

Videos:

Breaking History Ep 104: Iran’s Century of Empire, Oil, and Revolutions – Featuring Cynthia Chung: https://rumble.com/v6vyu50-breaking-history-ep-104-irans-century-of-empire-oil-and-revolutions-featuri.html

The MAGA Civil War: How Israel & Iran Are Being Used in a Deep-State Psyop: https://rumble.com/v6v37dd-the-maga-civil-war-how-israel-and-iran-are-being-used-in-a-deep-state-psyop.html

Breaking History Ep 73: The Syrian Conflict – Secrets, Oil, and Power Plays (W/ Col. Towner-Watkins): https://rumble.com/v5w72ww-breaking-history-ep-73-the-syrian-conflict-secrets-oil-and-power-plays-w-co.html

Breaking History Ep. 74: The Untold History of Syria part 2: https://rumble.com/v5vumhk-breaking-history-ep.-74-1200-pm-et-.html

The Tucker Carlson Show | Scott Horton: https://rumble.com/v6vookb-the-tucker-carlson-show-scott-horton.html

Articles:

Through A Glass Darkly
Iran’s Century and a Half Fight for Sovereignty
It all started in 1872, with Nasir al-Din Shah having granted to the British Baron Julius de Reuter, rights to Iran’s entire economic estate. Reuter not only controlled Iran’s industry, farming, and rail transportation, but also held the right to issue currency and to set up a national bank, called the Imperial Bank of Persia, which wa…
Read more
2 years ago · 101 likes · 20 comments · Cynthia Chung
Through A Glass Darkly
The Sword of Damocles over Western Europe
[This is Part 2 of a three-part series. For Part 1 refer here and for Part 3 refer here…
Read more
3 years ago · 86 likes · 7 comments · Cynthia Chung
Through A Glass Darkly
Why Iran’s Development of Nuclear Energy Will Create Stability and Prosperity in the Middle East
[This is Part 3 of the series “Iran’s Century and a Half Fight for Sovereignty”. Part 1 is a historical overview of Iran’s long struggle with Britain’s control over Iranian oil and the SIS-CIA overthrow of Iran’s Nationalist leader Mosaddegh in 1953…
Read more
2 years ago · 55 likes · 11 comments · Cynthia Chung
Through A Glass Darkly
Why the West Funds Terrorism
“I believe in a cruel God who made me in his image and who in fury I name…
Read more
4 years ago · 18 likes · 5 comments · Cynthia Chung

PDFs, Webites etc:

The Zionist Plan For The Middle East By Oded Yinon Israël Shahak: https://archive.org/details/the-zionist-plan-for-the-middle-east-by-oded-yinon-israel-shahak-yinon-oded-shah

Why was Iran still not sovereign under the Iran Declaration?: https://search.brave.com/search?q=why+was+iran+still+not+sovereign+under+the+iran+declaration%3F&spellcheck=0&source=alteredQuery&summary=1&conversation=54424ae92cb5efa2f61a45

Wikipedia-Consortium Agreement of 1954: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Consortium_Agreement_of_1954

If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/holmes-squared/

Enjoy!

