Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 18

Perspective: Why Global Affairs Matter to Canadians
Sep 04, 2025
Hello everyone! Join the Holmes sisters as they delve into why international relations and global politics hold importance for them—not only because they are part of the global community, but also because numerous global occurrences, whether beneficial or harmful, reflect what is happening in their own backyard.

Resources alluded to in this Segment:

Videos:

Breaking History Ep 104: Iran’s Century of Empire, Oil, and Revolutions – Featuring Cynthia Chung: https://rumble.com/v6vyu50-breaking-history-ep-104-irans-century-of-empire-oil-and-revolutions-featuri.html

Films:

The kingdom (2007) by Peter Berg

The 300 (2006) by Zack Snyder

Articles:

Through A Glass Darkly
Iran’s Century and a Half Fight for Sovereignty
It all started in 1872, with Nasir al-Din Shah having granted to the British Baron Julius de Reuter, rights to Iran’s entire economic estate. Reuter not only controlled Iran’s industry, farming, and rail transportation, but also held the right to issue currency and to set up a national bank, called the Imperial Bank of Persia, which wa…
Read more
2 years ago · 101 likes · 20 comments · Cynthia Chung
Through A Glass Darkly
The Sword of Damocles over Western Europe
[This is Part 2 of a three-part series. For Part 1 refer here and for Part 3 refer here…
Read more
3 years ago · 86 likes · 7 comments · Cynthia Chung
Through A Glass Darkly
Why Iran’s Development of Nuclear Energy Will Create Stability and Prosperity in the Middle East
[This is Part 3 of the series “Iran’s Century and a Half Fight for Sovereignty”. Part 1 is a historical overview of Iran’s long struggle with Britain’s control over Iranian oil and the SIS-CIA overthrow of Iran’s Nationalist leader Mosaddegh in 1953…
Read more
2 years ago · 55 likes · 11 comments · Cynthia Chung

If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/holmes-squared/

Enjoy!

