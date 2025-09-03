Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 17

Hello everyone! Tune in as the Holmes sisters explore the theme of 'expectations versus reality' concerning Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) initiative. They delve into Robert's peculiar advocacy for wearable tech amidst the rising trend of technocracy. The sisters further explore predictive programming and its connection to the current surge in AI technology advancements. The narrative suggests that AI's potentially harmful impacts mirrors human nature, yet there is little discussion about what our "true nature" actually is. Detrimentally embracing the myth that we are “zero sum creatures,” with no regard for cooperation or consideration of others. All this and more is covered in this episode, so enjoy listening!

