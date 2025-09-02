Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 16

Hello everyone! Join Madison and MayCee as they explore the notion of "limited hangouts" and its connection to the Iran-Israel conflict. Are we considering the weight of the "nuclear threat" or the engineered regime changes? Is this situation reminiscent of the nuclear scare tactics used during the Cold War to sow discord among nations? How do limited hangouts hinder people, especially in the West, from recognizing the benefits of nationalization and what it means for a country's sovereignty? All of these questions and more are examined as we aim to better understand our tumultuous landscape and seek accountability.

Resources Alluded to in this Episode:

Videos:

Breaking History Ep 101: War Drive and Regime Change Targets Iran: https://rumble.com/v6v06kh-breaking-history-ep-101-war-drive-and-regime-change-targets-iran.html



Tucker Carlson Interviews President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian:

https://rumble.com/v6vu5nt-tucker-carlson-interviews-president-of-iran-mosoud-pezeshkian.html



Tucker Confronts Ted Cruz on His Support for Regime Change in Iran:

https://rumble.com/v6uz0kt-tucker-confronts-ted-cruz-on-his-support-for-regime-change-in-iran.html

SNP #878 - Tom Luongo & Alex Krainer: https://rumble.com/v6vijhl-878-tom-luongo-and-alex-krainer.html



Matthew Ehret’s “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs” Series:



Episode 1: Lifting the Esoteric Veil: https://rumble.com/v3tgl5v-the-hidden-hand-behind-ufos-episode-1-lifting-the-esoteric-veil.html

Ep. 2: H.G. Wells' War Of The Worlds and the Dawn of a New Age: https://rumble.com/v4fwnqq-hidden-hand-behind-ufos-ep.-2-h.g.-wells-war-of-the-worlds-and-the-dawn-of-.html



Ep. 3: The New Age of the Sorcerers: UFOs, MK Ultra and the Cold War: https://rumble.com/v5i004t-the-hidden-hand-behind-ufos-ep.-3-the-new-age-of-the-sorcerers-ufos-mk-ultr.html

Ep 4: Roswell and the Birth of a New Legend:

https://www.truceplus.com/films/the-hidden-hand-behind-ufos-episode-4-roswell-and-the-birth-of-a-new-legend

Films:

Independence day (1996) by Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin

Channels:

TheRedPillDiaries Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/TheRedPillDiaries?e9s=src_v1_sa

Brian Berletic from The New Atlas: https://rumble.com/c/TheNewAtlas

Shaun Newman Podcast: https://rumble.com/user/ShaunNewmanPodcast?e9s=src_v1_cmd

Danny Haiphong: https://rumble.com/c/DannyHaiphong?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o

PDFs, Webites etc:

X Post on Netanyahu's Iran nuclear bomb claim timeline: 1992-present: https://x.com/israelilobby/status/1933015003734372381

If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/holmes-squared/

Enjoy!

Share