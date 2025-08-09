Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 14

Hello everyone! Sorry for the extended gap in posting. Summer tends to be hectic for everyone. In this episode, the Holmes sisters delve into the events of June 13th when Israel launched an attack on Iran. They explore the various viewpoints one might consider when analyzing the situation. Since some time has passed since this incident, it's an interesting mental exercise to review and determine whether any of the theories discussed have come to fruition, remain relevant, or if circumstances have shifted. They discuss the likelihood of Trump being an agent of the deep state, referencing the 'continuity of agenda' theory proposed by Brian Berletic from the New Atlas, and consider the possibility of Trump pursuing his own objectives. The discussion touches on numerous aspects, from the notion of 'war theater' aimed at preserving appearances to the idea of a false flag operation designed to increase division.

Resources Alluded to in this Episode:

Videos:

Trump on the brink of Iran war w/ Brian Berletic (Live): https://rumble.com/v6uwno9-trump-on-the-brink-of-iran-war-w-brian-berletic-live.html

Shaun Newman Podcast #872 - Tom Luongo: https://rumble.com/v6uxrzb-873-tanner-hnidey.html

Pluralia Dialogos: World on Fire: US Civil War Threat as Israel Risks WW3:

Breaking History Ep 101: War Drive and Regime Change Targets Iran: https://rumble.com/v6v06kh-breaking-history-ep-101-war-drive-and-regime-change-targets-iran.html

"How to Start a Revolution" Movie - Gene Sharp: https://rumble.com/v17x1zn-how-to-start-a-revolution-movie-gene-sharp.html

The Narrative Ep. 27 - A Spectacular Success: https://rumble.com/v6v5fnr-the-narrative-ep.-27-a-spectacular-success.html

Israel may have just DESTROYED ITSELF… while Trump carries out WAR THEATER: https://rumble.com/v6v7lj3-israel-may-have-just-destroyed-itself-while-trump-carries-out-war-theater.html

THE POWER PLAY BEHIND THE IRAN ISRAEL WAR - WITH TOM LUONGO & ALEX KRAINER: https://rumble.com/v6v24mh-the-power-play-behind-the-iran-israel-war-with-tom-luongo-and-alex-krainer.html

Articles:

Cynthia Chungs 3 Part Series: ‘Make Whose America Great Again:’

PDFs, Webites etc:

The Saban Center for Middle East Policy at The Brookings Institution: Which Path to Persia? Options for a New American Strategy Toward Iran: https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf

Enjoy!

