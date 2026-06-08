Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

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Matthew Ehret's avatar
Matthew Ehret
2d

Lovely exposition! Beautifully written and composed

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Mark Spark's avatar
Mark Spark
9m

.

Oh you.

You you nuance nazi sagacity sower you.

Gettin good. Gooder than Hippias but gooder than Sew Crates? I dunno. Mehbeh if you keep axin kweshuns, den u cood git dare.

Oh shame on you, Madison, makin dis old guy think so much. Hhhhh.

Bright morning stars are rising fer sure.

Now stop scarin the bejesus outa yer mom. So glad to see you guys jogging walking together.

Yay. For getting gooder.

Yay. For keeping Mom strong.

Love & Laughter,

mark spark

.

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