Geopolitics @HomeWithHolmes - The Heroes They Give Us (ft. Cynthia Chung)

Oct 18, 2024
Cynthia Chung, co-founder of The Rising Tide Foundation, takes the Holmes sisters through the historical context of Calgary to British figure Winston Churchill. Is there any reason at all why Calgarians shouldn't be celebrating a Churchill statue placed downtown on Jun.6th, 2024?


All LINKS alluded to in this interview can be found below!

Please, if you found Cynthia’s insight valuable, show it to her by subscribing to her or her husband’s Substack, buying their books, or making a donation to their foundations. Those are the chief financial avenues they draw from to fund their brilliant documentary films and continuous research projects. This wasn’t requested of us nor done as a sponsorship, the Holmes Clan love their work, and merely want to facilitate it’s growth in any way we can; so consider the aforementioned to make your contribution :))

Donate to their foundationsCanadian Patriot or RisingTideFoundation

Buy their Books

Subscribe to their Substacks:

Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung
Matt Ehret's Insights
Historical analysis, geopolitics, cultural warfare and other studies in Conspiracy Science
By Matthew Ehret

~Cynthia's Book "The Empire on which the Black Sun Never Set" <This WILL be our next book reading series after The Master & his Emissary!!!)>

~Calgary Sun Article on Churchill Statue
~The Canadian Patriot
~33: 47 Ugly Truth about D-Day lecture
~35:09 Roosevelt and Stalin Article ;

Rising Tide Foundation
On Roosevelt and Stalin: What Revisionist Historians Want Us to Forget
By Cynthia Chung…
Read more
4 years ago · 8 likes · 2 comments · Rising Tide Foundation


~38:30 Alex Krainer RTF lecture ;

Rising Tide Foundation
The Shocking Truth of the 1938 Munich Agreement
In this Rising Tide Foundation presentation, economic analyst, researcher and historian Alex Krainer shed light on the shocking truth of the 1938 Munich Agreement and broader Tripartate agenda for a fascist world order which nearly succeeded before and even during WW2…
Read more
2 years ago · 19 likes · Rising Tide Foundation


~1:04:30 Why Russia Saved the United States article ;

Through A Glass Darkly
WHY Russia Saved the United States: The Forgotten History of a Brotherhood
Read more
2 years ago · 43 likes · 4 comments · Cynthia Chung


~1:08:55 @HomeWithHolmes Book Study for Master & His Emissary (Youtube/Rumble)

