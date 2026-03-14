Hello Everyone! The Cornerstone Forum is back up and running in Calgary for the second time! Fortunately, tickets have already sold out; however, I wanted to take this opportunity to highlight the Forum's significance in these times, to encourage everyone to watch the recordings of the presentation when they become available, and to subscribe to the Shaun Newman Podcast to stay up to date the next time this forum arises!

The Cornerstone Forum offers an opportunity to revive discussion, an art whose importance should never diminish. A great way to strengthen one's culture is to bring together talented analysts and researchers to respectfully discuss ideas and theories that are focused on what is true.

We are especially looking forward to this year's forum because Sam Cooper and Matthew Ehret will discuss concepts related to foreign deep state interference, including China's and Britain's participation in Western society and elsewhere. As is typical, choosing one nation over another is not the only option. In any nation, there are factions within factions that hold sway, but tracing the through line is where we have to be the most diligent in our investigations.

As those of you who follow us are aware, the hemispheres have been our focal point because our role as individuals in any kind of think tank influence may be significantly impacted, either positively or negatively, by the ideas and attentions we choose to prioritize. That applies to both us and oligarchs. No revolutionary ideas magically spring overnight. It is the slow drip of patterns of destruction and creation that amount to where we are and where we’ll be if we don’t take responsibility for our attention, values, and actions now. Therefore, read the information about the upcoming Cornerstone Forum and how to obtain the recordings from this year if you want to learn more about yourself and the environment that you shape and in turn shapes you.



In addition to the Cornerstone, on Sunday, March 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. MST, Matthew Ehret, the founder of the Canadian Patriot Review and co-founder of the Rising Tide Foundation, will give a lecture in which he will elaborate on the topics that he and Sam Cooper will discuss at Cornerstone. This event, "Understanding the British Roots of the Deep State," will help Canadians and people overseas gain a better understanding of the City of London's actual power, the occult underground influencing global politics, the relationship between intelligence and mafia agencies, and a great deal more. It will also identify the unseen heroes who fought against this ancient wickedness and explain how we might apply their struggles and lessons to our current situation.

We hope to see you there, and as always, I want to thank everyone for their unwavering support—not only for us, but also for you and your own intellectual prowess in listening and reading to so many bright minds—including those who are presenting as Cornerstone and more. We are the change we wish to see in the world. :)



Sincerely,



The Holmes Clan

Buy us a Matcha ;))

STAY UP TO DATE:

Follow Shaun Newman’s website for news & updates on the cornerstone forum here: https://theshaunnewmanpodcast.com/

And Follow his Substack for recordings & episodes:

TICKETS:

If you, or anyone you know, are interested in Matthew’s “Understanding the British Roots of the Deep State,” details on where to find tickets, as well as event location for can be found here:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/understanding-the-british-roots-of-the-deep-state-tickets-1983664849965?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

BRAIN FOOD:

For further exploration, check out these series of Interviews Matthew Ehret has done on Crypto Rich BTC:

How the British Empire Still Secretly Owns the World:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v74xjvm-how-the-british-empire-still-secretly-owns-the-world-matt-ehret.html

Is Trump’s Economy a Trojan Horse? :

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v758i28-is-trumps-economy-a-trojan-horse-ft-matt-ehret.html

The city of London’s Secret Plot to DESTROY FDR EXPOSED:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v758lc0-the-city-of-londons-secret-plot-to-destroy-fdr-exposed-matt-ehret.html

Britain’s Fentanyl War on America EXPOSED:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v74s6zc-britains-fentanyl-war-on-america-exposed-ft-matt-erhet.html

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