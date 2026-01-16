Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Does Alberta Have A Fiscal Plan? - The Value of Freedom (part 1)

Jan 16, 2026

Is Alberta Independence a reasonable goal for the average Albertan? What would the new nation have to take over from the federal government? Can we afford it? MayCee, Mike, and Madison Holmes address each question while reading the fiscal report and plan developed by Independence advocate group The Alberta Prosperity Project.

We cover the Executive Summary, Revenue available to Alberta using historical data, and Cost to replace Federal services.

Resources:

