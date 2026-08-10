Let’s ask the question that comes right after ”Can you write something for Substack?”

“Do I have anything important to say, or worth reading?”

I’m addressing this for my first Substack because the answer is emphatically “YES”! Not because I am a self determined narcissist do I respond this way, I truly act out the confidence needed to walk with my head held high and my shoulders back. For all of us here on planet earth, we have something to offer. If we feel like we do not have anything to offer; there in lies the problem.

All of us have our innate qualities, feelings and abilities we are born with: I like to call them “a persons forte”. For example, I am a master organizer. I have been as long as I can remember. I can organize things, people, events, etc. Therefore I have a strong propensity to notice even the smallest amount of detail. This spreads out into the things I do, and the relationships that I have. On the other hand, your “forte” might be creativity: finding the most amazing solution to an otherwise grave situation. I am no good at coming up with solutions that are out of the ordinary.

My point is, everyone has something they are truly good at naturally. If you accept this about yourself you learn to embrace your talents. You then, can excel at certain things. Feel confident. Build your self esteem.

Now let’s talk about the areas you are not so good at…

There are many areas I am not so good at. The beautiful thing is, I can learn new things. I may not be as good as someone who’s “forte” it is, however, I can learn nonetheless.

Why do I bring all of this up? It was Jordan Peterson who taught me it is impossible to end fear altogether, so don’t even try. Accept that fear is a part of life. When you decide to be brave, then there is the absence of fear; crush fear with bravery.

I say this to you: Because (shouldn’t start a sentence with because lol) this will not be my only substack, but the first of many, I choose not to listen to any voice in my head that says “what I have to say is not good enough, it’s irrelevant” or “my life experience isn’t as exciting as someone else’s.” One of the wisest things I remember from the bible is Galatians Chapter 6 verse 4-5 Easy to read version: “Don’t compare yourself with others. Just look at your own work to see if you have done anything to be proud of. (5) You must each accept the responsibilities that are yours.”

Or NIV (New International Version): “Each one should test their own actions. Then they can take pride in themselves alone, without comparing themselves to someone else, (5) for each one should carry their own load.”

What I have realized over the years is, someone will connect with what I write, or I might make someone think, or……… the possibilities are endless.

“It’s a dangerous business Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don’t keep your feet, there’s no knowing where you might be swept off to.” - Gandalf, LOTR quote

Therefore, welcome to hearing from another member of @HomeWithHolmes

Mama Holmes

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