Can Alberta Balance its Budget? - The Value of Freedom (part 4)

Is Alberta Independence a reasonable goal for the average Albertan? What would the new nation have to take over from the federal government? Can we afford it? MayCee, Mike, and Madison Holmes address each question while reading the fiscal report and plan developed by Independence advocate group The Alberta Prosperity Project.
We cover Alberta's current Revenue based on historical data (without speculation on potential revenue from the development of our unimpeded resource sector), Alberta’s current expenditures and expenditures accrued under independence, and the balance thereafter.
