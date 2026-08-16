The youth perspective on Alberta Independence is brilliantly all-encompassing. I’ve discovered this as MayCee and I have increasingly talked to more youth and gathered their testimonies on our Instagram and TikTok. After nominating other youth as tribute I figured it was my turn.

As a young adult, aged 23, I still find my perception molded by others and this topic is no exception. After listening to all the questions and concerns, if ever there is a ballot in front of me to vote Alberta out of Canada, my pencil will be checking "Yes"; and doing as such with confidence. You may ask "Confidence for What? Alberta's success?" Verily, no.

I'm not always naive and on the subject of forming a new nation (fostering a new culture by consequence), I'm indubitably not naive. That's a big ask, an important one; and anything that important is bound to be difficult. Howbeit, I am a Harry Potter connoisseur so in the words of Dumbledore: "Dark times lie ahead of us and there will be a time when we must choose between what is right and what is easy."

I'd be voting yes with the confidence that my future is finally in my own demure fingers. I want kids, a property with real grass, a car that won't breakdown in two years because it's second-hand. My best friends are leaving Alberta because they can't afford rent, insurance, schooling, and appropriate food.

They said to me upon our goodbye, "we wish we had what your family does." The only reason I can afford to be as politically involved and entrepreneurial as I am, is because I have 7 people, 7 incomes, holding myself and the other 4 young adults in my household afloat. I have a rare gift that my friends don't, and they know it; that mutilates my heart.

I understand why the older generations are afraid of starting something new, but what they grew up with is obsolete and I'm suffering for it. If I'm a traitor to Canada for voting for a better future, they're a traitor to their grandkids for voting against it.

This isn't about Canada, it isn't about Alberta, this is about the youth. I'm choosing the youth because relinquishing Canada is nowhere near as treacherous as remaining in it.

My testimony is the result of apathy from all Canadians; the lack of involvement and education in our population has left us all equally derelict. I have to do something to change it, even if it's arduous;

so I'm voting yes to Alberta Independence.



~Madison Holmes

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