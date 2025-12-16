The @HomeWithHolmes Substack now has paid subscriptions as an option.

You read that right - option.

At the advent of this family endeavor to “educate and encourage attentive thinking in a society of decadence”, dad (Mike), MayCee, and myself (Madison) agreed to put nothing behind a paywall; ever.

Why you ask?

Lo, education and sharing self-improvement is a lifestyle, our lifestyle; not an exclusive product. Our family espouses the “Academic-Blue Collar” tenet: aspiring to educate and expand but not without connection to the tangible world where experiments are conducted and civilizations are literally built. What is academia worth without skill?

Thus to perpetuate the pursuit of everyone’s better potential, especially in the West, we concluded a paywall would be omitting a potential aspiration If you read the subscription definitions, they’re verbiage is as concise as I could put them:

‘The world is in too desperate a state to put knowledge behind a paywall. Your funds aren’t for exclusivity, but simply to say “Thank You for Existing, Keep Going.”’ ‘These funds spare us the Time we need to maintain researching :)) ’

Verily, you subscribing on a paid basis fulfills our “Academia” portion of our Blue-Collar life. Research, reading, talking, and writing take Time. Alas with a family of 7, you can imagine the time we spend making money to sustain the bottom line!

If you chance to pick a paid option to invest in our little family experiment, the $6 monthly was strategically picked as it’s the average price of one cafe made matcha! You’d be fueling Maycee’s and my quotidian matcha consumption to keep our brains brewing ;)) → you may also buy us a matcha here on a spontaneous basis :D

In summary:

If you value insight, potential, and honesty, this family of seven will seek such embodiments throughout each pursuit of readings, conversations, demonstrations, and articles; it’s merely a question of whether or not you want in :))

~Madison

