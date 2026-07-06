Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

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Alberta's Decision: Risk Leaving or Risk Staying? - Tanya Clemens

@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
Jul 06, 2026

Buy us a matcha ;))

Alberta Jersey

Sponsors:
Cabin on The Coulee - cotc.ca

Cabin on the Coulee’s Substack
Cabin on the Coulee Farm's substack - join to keep up to date with us!
By Cabin on the Coulee Farm

Noelle (Mamma Holmes) for Real Estate - nholmes@pulsecalgary.com
RIMAN Product - https://4036263002.riman.com

Links:

~Let Alberta Decide - https://letalbertadecide.com/
~Tanya's Links - https://linktr.ee/FarmGeek?utm_source=linktree_profile_share&ltsid=64de099b-3073-4c22-be79-6b985d01516b
~Tanya's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/farm_geek
~Tanya's X - https://x.com/miss_tanyac?s=20

~Reclaiming Alberta Conference (WeUnify) - https://www.weunify.ca/
Buy Tickets HERE = https://weunify.ticketspice.com/rc26

~Alberta Transition Council - https://albertatransitioncouncil.com/

~Ben Trudeau's Book "Enough" - https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0GKJ31364?ref_=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cp_ud_dp_VJ2154MJYZ769NKDT9QH&bestFormat=true

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