Alberta's Decision: Risk Leaving or Risk Staying? - Tanya Clemens

Sponsors:
Cabin on The Coulee - cotc.ca
Noelle (Mamma Holmes) for Real Estate - nholmes@pulsecalgary.com
RIMAN Product - https://4036263002.riman.com
Links:
~Let Alberta Decide - https://letalbertadecide.com/
~Tanya's Links - https://linktr.ee/FarmGeek?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=64de099b-3073-4c22-be79-6b985d01516b
~Tanya's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/farm_geek
~Tanya's X - https://x.com/miss_tanyac?s=20
~Reclaiming Alberta Conference (WeUnify) - https://www.weunify.ca/
Buy Tickets HERE = https://weunify.ticketspice.com/rc26
~Alberta Transition Council - https://albertatransitioncouncil.com/
~Ben Trudeau's Book "Enough" - https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0GKJ31364?ref_=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cp_ud_dp_VJ2154MJYZ769NKDT9QH&bestFormat=true