Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

A Letter from an Albertan - To: Keith Wilson & All Albertans

@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
Mar 23, 2026

In this episode of Politics @HomeWithHolmes, the Holmes sister and Mike are joined by a Concerned Albertan and friend Gabriel Beck. Gabriel wrote this letter to Keith Wilson thinking of Independence and how he was still "50/50" because "where we go matters" and Alberta's changes need to be Meaningful, not mediocre.
This letter is for All Albertans.

Buy us a matcha ;))


Links:

~ Gabriel's Letter -

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes
A Letter from An Albertan
Read more
8 days ago · 2 likes · 3 comments · @HomeWithHolmes


~ Gabriel's X - https://x.com/GabrielBeck2025

~ Jamieson Greer "American System" Speech -



~ COUNTER VIDEO to Jamieson Greer Speech with Matt Ehret;
YouTube -


Rumble - https://rumble.com/v758i28-is-trumps-economy-a-trojan-horse-ft-matt-ehret.html

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 @HomeWithHolmes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture