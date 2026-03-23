A Letter from an Albertan - To: Keith Wilson & All Albertans

In this episode of Politics @HomeWithHolmes, the Holmes sister and Mike are joined by a Concerned Albertan and friend Gabriel Beck. Gabriel wrote this letter to Keith Wilson thinking of Independence and how he was still "50/50" because "where we go matters" and Alberta's changes need to be Meaningful, not mediocre.
This letter is for All Albertans.
Links:
~ Gabriel's Letter -
~ Gabriel's X - https://x.com/GabrielBeck2025
~ Jamieson Greer "American System" Speech -
~ COUNTER VIDEO to Jamieson Greer Speech with Matt Ehret;
YouTube -
Rumble - https://rumble.com/v758i28-is-trumps-economy-a-trojan-horse-ft-matt-ehret.html