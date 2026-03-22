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Bandit's avatar
Bandit
8d

Great letter. The “leaders” of the movement are hyperfocused on a dying branch of conservatism and economic slopulism. The reality is these theory will not survive the decade. Global capital is being reallocated. We are shifting to directed investments between both Public and Private sectors, except this time the public sector will drive the projects.

Independent Alberta needs to harness this new strategy.

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John's avatar
John
Mar 23

A very good letter, and very important.

The two things I would add, is that Alberta needs to be able to defend its sovereignty as a nation. and needs to be in control of its key technologies.

This means that we need to have a decentralized militia that can defend itself against a much stronger power over a sustained period of aggression which will be very difficult with out the cooperation of our neighbors in Saskatchewan, Montana, and the North. BC is less important as the border with BC would be easier to defend, but ultimately a good relationship with the people to west of us would be best.

We will also need to be able to manufacture (or have good relations with the people who do manufacture) our key industrial components. If outside hostile powers can simply say, we will not give you the parts to run the Oil Sand Production for instance, Alberta will not be able to maintain its status as a nation.

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