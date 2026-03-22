The Following letter was written by Gabriel Beck:

I wrote an email to Keith Wilson and I plan to send similar emails to other “leaders” of the Independence Movement. My concern is that they are not selling the proper vision of what Alberta could be. Here is what I sent him

Hello Mr. Wilson,

Thank you for all the work that you are doing, it is very much appreciated in these historic and exciting times.

I would like to make a few points and suggestions that should not be overlooked and be made a focus point for our province.

Alberta will never achieve true sovereignty and independence unless Alberta adopts an active, interventionist economic policy aimed at building a strong, integrated, and self-reliant provincial economy. Continuing to rely solely on free trade, limited government intervention, or the endless export of raw resources will only perpetuate vulnerability and external dependence.

The path forward lies in reviving key elements of proven economic nationalism, including protective tariffs and substantial public investment in infrastructure; rather than shipping out our raw materials such as oil, natural gas, wheat, canola, beef, and other commodities to foreign markets, where the real value is added elsewhere. Alberta must prioritize refining, processing, and manufacturing final products within our own borders. This shift would foster genuine self-sufficiency, reduce exposure to global price volatility and geopolitical risks, and create a diversified, integrated and resilient economy capable of weathering external shocks.

By pursuing this strategy, Alberta would generate a harmonized domestic market in which different sectors and regions trade with one another productively. Farmers in rural areas could supply processors and manufacturers in urban centers, creating stable demand chains that minimize reliance on unstable foreign buyers. Industrialization would flourish alongside a supported agricultural base, as emerging manufacturing sectors are shielded from cheaper imported goods through high tariffs on manufactured and finished products. These measures would give new and growing Alberta industries the breathing room needed to grow, innovate, and generate high value jobs for Albertans.

Heavy investment in provincial infrastructure would play a central role, with funds directed toward pipelines, rail networks, roads, advanced processing facilities, and modern energy grids. Such internal improvements would connect rural agricultural heartlands with urban industrial hubs, open new markets for producers, and boost overall commerce across the province. To stabilize the broader economy, Alberta would need strong provincial financial mechanisms, such as a dedicated development bank or credit system, to ensure a stable currency, manage public finances effectively, extend affordable credit to businesses and projects, and foster interdependence among regions for greater collective strength.

This vision draws directly from historical models of successful economic nationalism that transformed resource dependent regions into industrial powerhouses. It places priority on enhancing productive capacity, harnessing human ingenuity, and securing long term prosperity over short term extraction and export reliance. In today’s context, with ongoing trade uncertainties and federal policies that often constrain provincial potential, this approach offers a way to capture the full value of Alberta’s resources and labor within the province itself.

Implementing these policies would demand bold provincial leadership, potentially through constitutional reforms, innovative fiscal tools, or assertive trade strategies to navigate and overcome external constraints. Only by embracing such a comprehensive, nationalist economic framework can Alberta stand as a truly sovereign and independent entity no longer at the mercy of decisions made in Ottawa, OPEC, Brussels, London, and Davos or the whims of global commodity cycles.

The time has come to build an economy that serves Albertans first, ensuring enduring strength, opportunity, and autonomy for generations to come.

No one claims total self sufficiency but REAL sovereignty demands capturing more value domestically, building resilient internal markets, and trading from strength rather than necessity.

Meiji Japan (1868–1912) industrialized rapidly through protectionism and infrastructure and proved wrong the idea that small countries are inevitably locked into perpetual trade dependence without the ability to build substantial domestic production.

Another example is South Korea in the post-World War II era, often called the “East Asian developmental state” model. These nations explicitly drew on Hamiltonian economics and the American System, as adapted through Japanese Meiji influences and U.S. advisors. Under Park Chung-Hee in the 60s an 70s, South Korea used high protective tariffs and import substitution to nurture infant heavy industries like steel, shipbuilding, automobiles, electronics. The government directed credit through state controlled banks while investing massively in infrastructure like highways, ports, power grids, and education to connect rural areas with industrial centers and create a harmonized domestic market. This shifted Korea from raw exports and aid dependence to high value manufacturing and global competitiveness.

Regards,

Gabriel Beck

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