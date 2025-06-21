Subscribe
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 10
Mis, Dis, and Mal Information
Jun 21
•
@HomeWithHolmes
3
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 10
Notes
45:51
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 9
Questioning Mainstream Assumptions; an interview with The Canadian Patriot
Jun 14
•
@HomeWithHolmes
20
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 9
Notes
2
46:37
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 8
Why Alberta Wants a Divorce
Jun 10
•
@HomeWithHolmes
4
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 8
Notes
39:51
May 2025
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 7
Parrots, Profiling and Global PsyOps
May 28
•
@HomeWithHolmes
5
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 7
Notes
3
42:30
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 6
Economics 101 and The Great Taking
May 23
•
@HomeWithHolmes
3
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 6
Notes
36:19
@HomewithHolmes Presents
Lincoln's Fight to Revive the American System (Kyle Beaudoin)
May 20
•
@HomeWithHolmes
4
@HomewithHolmes Presents
Notes
1
1:37:09
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 5
Feeding Your Mind
May 17
•
@HomeWithHolmes
4
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 5
Notes
4
35:11
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 4
Propaganda, Power & Politics
May 11
•
@HomeWithHolmes
4
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 4
Notes
2
35:36
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 3
Womanhood Vs Feminism
May 3
•
@HomeWithHolmes
5
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 3
Notes
1
33:52
Politics @HomeWithHolmes
A Better Calgary Party (ABC) with Executive Director Roy Beyer
May 2
•
@HomeWithHolmes
6
Politics @HomeWithHolmes
Notes
1
43:24
April 2025
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 2
The 51st State
Apr 21
•
@HomeWithHolmes
5
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 2
Notes
1
34:16
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 1!
Freedom, Family, and Figuring It Out
Apr 14
•
@HomeWithHolmes
9
Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 1!
Notes
1
31:58
