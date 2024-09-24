Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Home
Podcast
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

If you value insight, potential, and honesty, this family of six will seek such embodiments throughout each pursuit of readings, conversations, and articles; it’s merely a question of whether or not you want in :))

User's avatar

Subscribe to Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Discerning all people, places, and propositions in pursuit of our better potential.

People

@HomeWithHolmes

@homewithholmes
@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
We're a tightly woven self-educating family of 7 navigating historical times. Our action is to educate and encourage attentive thinking in a society of decadence; and do it as a clan. ~Mike, Noelle, Sebastian, Kyle, Madison, MayCee, Sophia
© 2025 @HomeWithHolmes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture